Amy Adams reveals how her lifestyle changed after welcoming daughter

Amy Adams is getting candid about how her lifestyle has changed after welcoming her daughter Aviana.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 50-year-old actress revealed that she’s now taking life a little “too seriously."

"I think my awareness of how much I changed just took time, because I was trying so hard to please others and trying so hard to just do everything that I could and be everything to everybody all the time," said the Nightbitch star.

"I think it just exhausted myself," she continued. "And at some point, I had no more energy for anything but honesty."

The Enchanted actress added, “At some point I was able to speak the truth and to really ask for what I needed, communicate that maybe I don't have it all under control and maybe I need a little bit more support than I thought I did. Because I, like I said, I changed.”

Amy also shared that she spent time "reorganizing priorities and learning new types of communication" as well as "really being present and enjoying each moment with this beautiful being in front of me."

For those unversed, Amy welcomed her daughter, Aviana Olea Le Gallo, in 2010 with her husband, Darren Le Gallo.