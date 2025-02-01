 
Geo News

Amy Adams reveals how her lifestyle changed after welcoming daughter

Amy Adams welcomed her daughter in 2010 with her husband Darren Le Gallo

By
Web Desk
|

February 01, 2025

Amy Adams reveals how her lifestyle changed after welcoming daughter
Amy Adams reveals how her lifestyle changed after welcoming daughter

Amy Adams is getting candid about how her lifestyle has changed after welcoming her daughter Aviana.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 50-year-old actress revealed that she’s now taking life a little “too seriously."

"I think my awareness of how much I changed just took time, because I was trying so hard to please others and trying so hard to just do everything that I could and be everything to everybody all the time," said the Nightbitch star.

"I think it just exhausted myself," she continued. "And at some point, I had no more energy for anything but honesty."

The Enchanted actress added, “At some point I was able to speak the truth and to really ask for what I needed, communicate that maybe I don't have it all under control and maybe I need a little bit more support than I thought I did. Because I, like I said, I changed.”

Amy also shared that she spent time "reorganizing priorities and learning new types of communication" as well as "really being present and enjoying each moment with this beautiful being in front of me."

For those unversed, Amy welcomed her daughter, Aviana Olea Le Gallo, in 2010 with her husband, Darren Le Gallo.

Meghan Markle reaches out to lawyers amid divorce speculations
Meghan Markle reaches out to lawyers amid divorce speculations
Jenna Fischer nears tears as she shares her emotional battle with cancer
Jenna Fischer nears tears as she shares her emotional battle with cancer
Will Ferrell gushes over Nicole Kidman's acting skill: 'Preternatural happened'
Will Ferrell gushes over Nicole Kidman's acting skill: 'Preternatural happened'
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars set to pay special tribute to L.A. at Grammy Awards
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars set to pay special tribute to L.A. at Grammy Awards
Prince Harry's IGF makes big announcement ahead of games in Canada
Prince Harry's IGF makes big announcement ahead of games in Canada
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner getting closer to irking Jennifer Lopez, John Miller?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner getting closer to irking Jennifer Lopez, John Miller?
Rihanna steps out to support partner A$AP Rocky amid assault trial video
Rihanna steps out to support partner A$AP Rocky amid assault trial
Kaia Gerber reveals why she kept her romance with Lewis Pullman 'under wraps'
Kaia Gerber reveals why she kept her romance with Lewis Pullman 'under wraps'