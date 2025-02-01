 
Geo News

Kanye West's Maybach cruise sparks traffic chaos in Los Angeles

Kanye West's bodyguards blocked traffic in Los Angeles as the rapper cruised in his Mercedes-Maybach before visiting A$AP Rocky

By
Web Desk
|

February 01, 2025

Kanye Wests Maybach cruise sparks traffic chaos in Los Angeles
Kanye West's Maybach cruise sparks traffic chaos in Los Angeles 

Rapper Kanye West turned heads on Friday as he cruised through Los Angeles in his all-chrome Mercedes-Maybach, but his flashy ride reportedly caused frustration for fellow motorists.

According to TMZ, the 47-year-old musician was seen driving the luxury sedan before heading to the residence of fellow rapper A$AP Rocky.

However, his journey was not without controversy, as his security team allegedly blocked lanes of Sunset Boulevard, bringing traffic to a halt.

Moreover, eyewitnesses reported that West’s bodyguards used their SUVs to stop two lanes of traffic, preventing vehicles from passing for over a minute to allow the rapper to drive uninterrupted.

As per the publication’s claims, the move led to frustration among drivers caught in the congestion.

Additionally, West’s visit to A$AP Rocky comes as the younger rapper faces a high-profile assault trial in Los Angeles, with his partner, Rihanna, supporting him in court.

Prior to his visit, West was spotted around the city with his manager, John Monopoly, including a stop at a West Hollywood studio, hinting at potentially new music.

His return to the U.S. follows an extended stay in Japan with his wife, Bianca Censori.

Furthermore, the incident adds to the rapper’s recent string of headline-making moments, fueling continued public and media scrutiny of his actions.

Meghan Markle makes low-key appearance after weeks of intense criticism
Meghan Markle makes low-key appearance after weeks of intense criticism
Kim Kardashian suffers loss of loved one: 'Difficult to process'
Kim Kardashian suffers loss of loved one: 'Difficult to process'
Who is Veronique Dreux and what's her relation to Brigitte Macron?
Who is Veronique Dreux and what's her relation to Brigitte Macron?
King Charles strong warning to Prince Andrew revealed
King Charles strong warning to Prince Andrew revealed
Paul Danan made shocking revelation about losing role before passing away
Paul Danan made shocking revelation about losing role before passing away
Guy Pearce dishes on how he control his career: 'The way I wanted'
Guy Pearce dishes on how he control his career: 'The way I wanted'
Chrissy Teigen spills the beans on her beauty preferences
Chrissy Teigen spills the beans on her beauty preferences
Meghan Markle spends fortune to 'look the part of a Princess' video
Meghan Markle spends fortune to 'look the part of a Princess'