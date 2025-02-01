Kanye West's Maybach cruise sparks traffic chaos in Los Angeles

Rapper Kanye West turned heads on Friday as he cruised through Los Angeles in his all-chrome Mercedes-Maybach, but his flashy ride reportedly caused frustration for fellow motorists.

According to TMZ, the 47-year-old musician was seen driving the luxury sedan before heading to the residence of fellow rapper A$AP Rocky.

However, his journey was not without controversy, as his security team allegedly blocked lanes of Sunset Boulevard, bringing traffic to a halt.

Moreover, eyewitnesses reported that West’s bodyguards used their SUVs to stop two lanes of traffic, preventing vehicles from passing for over a minute to allow the rapper to drive uninterrupted.

As per the publication’s claims, the move led to frustration among drivers caught in the congestion.

Additionally, West’s visit to A$AP Rocky comes as the younger rapper faces a high-profile assault trial in Los Angeles, with his partner, Rihanna, supporting him in court.

Prior to his visit, West was spotted around the city with his manager, John Monopoly, including a stop at a West Hollywood studio, hinting at potentially new music.

His return to the U.S. follows an extended stay in Japan with his wife, Bianca Censori.

Furthermore, the incident adds to the rapper’s recent string of headline-making moments, fueling continued public and media scrutiny of his actions.