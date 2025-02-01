Meghan Markle spends fortune to 'look the part of a Princess'

Meghan Markle has made serious efforts to upgrade her wardrobe to look the part of a princess for her fans.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, showed off luxurious jewels and designer dresses in the trailer for her Netflix show With Love, Megan.

According to an insider, Meghan “spent a small fortune upgrading her wardrobe” ahead of filming the show.

“Meghan has always loved designer clothes and fancy things but the crowd she’s fallen in with in Montecito are next-level rich and that has absolutely raised the bar for her when it comes to her own style,” they told In Touch.

“They all have stylists and think nothing of wearing hundreds of thousands in jewelry, if not millions, on a day-to-day basis,” the mole noted.

The tipster noted that Meghan “feels the need to keep up” with her Montecito community and it’s “also part of her brand,” and “she feels a lot of pressure to embody this royal image that she’s clinging to.”

“That means looking the part at all times. That’s why she hired an A-list stylist because she needs to exude quiet luxury at all times and that does take a lot of effort, not to mention a ton of money,” the insider added.

“But in her view, it’s crucial to building this aspirational brand, people need to want to emulate her and that means she’s got to look the part of a Princess,” concluded the source.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bought their current home in 2020 for . They live in the 9 bedroom mansion with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.