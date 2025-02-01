 
George, Amal Clooney's marriage in turmoil as anniversary nears

The Clooneys are up against an issue that might shake the foundation of their relationship

News Desk
February 01, 2025

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are reportedly facing relationship challenges ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary.

Reportedly, their busy schedules have put a strain on their relationship, as the 63-year-old George is busy with his Broadway debut in New York, while the 46-year-old Amal is mainly in Europe for her work as a human rights lawyer.

Per Marca, an insider claimed that the couple tries to stay connected with virtual date nights on Zoom.

The source shared, "They're trying to work at it and telling friends they are as strong as ever, but the one thing they are not lavishing on one another is time.”

The celebrity couple has seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, and they have always travelled and spent time in their homes in Lake Como, France, the UK, Los Angeles, and Mexico.

However, as their children now go to school in France, they cannot move around as much.

Amal is handling the family's daily life while the Wolf star focuses on his Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck.

Shedding light on this, the insider stated, "Amal wants little disruption to their routines right now. So there's no choice—if George wants to do this play, they're going to have to deal with a long-distance relationship."

Notably, Amal and George have tried to keep their bond strong by spending quality time together and reconnecting last year.

They have virtual dates often, but a source claimed, "It is not the same as having the person in the same room. It is all show."

It is essential to mention that George and Amal, who met in 2013, tied the knot in 2014.

