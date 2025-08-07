 
Ana de Armas 'loves spending time' with Tom Cruise: Source

The pair is all set to work together on their upcoming supernatural ocean thriller 'Deeper'

By
Maliha Javed
|

August 07, 2025

Ana de Armas 'loves' Tom Cruise's company

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise are spending "great" time together at their recent getaway to England.

As per a recent report by People, an insider told the outlet that the rumored couple "had a great break together in Vermont," and Ana enjoyed hosting the Mission Impossible actor as she owns a house there.

Sharing more insights into Tom and Ana's bond, the tipster noted, "She loves spending time with Tom."

As the From the World of John Wick: Ballerina actress and the 63-year-old actor set to share the big screen with their upcoming thriller Deeper, Ana "is both excited and nervous"

"Now, they are still very focused on kicking off their new project together. It's a very important project for both of them. They'll have an intense shooting schedule, but they are ready," the tattler continued.

The film will mark Ana and Tom's first project together and “she wants to bring her best."

"She knows Tom has high standards on set, but she's ready for the challenge," the bird chirped.

