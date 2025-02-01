Inside Christina Haack's special bond with Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek

Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa have revealed they share a group chat with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa—but are keeping the name of their chat a secret.

Per PEOPLE, on Wednesday, January 29, the 41-year-old TV personality went live on her Instagram with her ex-husband and his wife Heather to answer fan questions about their new HGTV show.

They confirmed they have a private group chat, but they would not share what it is called.

Responding to a viewer’s question, Christina noted, “Oh, we have a group chat.”

Heather articulated, “We don’t have a name. Oh! I know what it would be.”

She went on to whisper a possible name to Christina, who strongly agreed, saying, “Yes!”

Notably, the two women decided not to share the name with their fans.

For the unversed, Christina and Heather are currently appearing on The Flip Off, which was first announced in May 2024 and released on January 29, 2025.

It was meant to follow Tarek and Heather as they competed in a house flipping contest against Christina and her partner, Josh Hall.

However, the show’s plan changed after the 44-year-old Hall filed for divorce from Christina on July 15, 2024, after almost three years of marriage.