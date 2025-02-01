FBI Chief's statement spells trouble for Prince Andrew?

FBI Chief's statement could spell trouble for Prince Andrew for his association with American financier Jeffery Epstein.

FBI honcho Kash Patel told a Senate hearing he is ready to investigate those linked to the late Epstein.

A latest report in the British media said new evidence shows Prince Andrew could have lied in his 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, where he insisted he had stopped seeing Epstein in early December 2010, when they were photographed walking through New York's Central Park.

The Duke of York reportedly promised Epstein they would "play some more soon!" just weeks after supposedly cutting ties with him.

Kash Patel told a Senate hearing: "Child sex trafficking has no place in the US. I will do everything to make sure the American public knows the full weight of what happened."

According to the Daily Mail, he agreed to a senator's demands to open up records "of who flew on Epstein's plane and who helped him build an international human trafficking, sex trafficking ring".

Express.co.uk reported that there is no suggestion that Andrew was an accomplice of Epstein who was facing trial for running a child-sex trafficking ring when he was found hanged in his cell in August 2019.