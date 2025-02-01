Photo: Demi Moore becomes part of Bruce Willis's everyday life: Report

Bruce Willis has been battling dementia for two years now.

A new report of Life & Style gave insights into a “typical day” from the life of the Die Hard star.

Sharing details about his daily routine, a source shared that Bruce “wake(s) up, interact(s) with his girls and wife, eat(s) breakfast, then just enjoy(s) time at home.”

They went on to mention Bruce’s former wife and noted, “Maybe one of his buddies might come over,” says the source, or perhaps ex-wife Demi Moore will visit,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

Reportedly, Demi has been helping out the actor’s current wife, Emma Heming Willis in taking care of him, as per the latest findings of In Touch.

“It’s coming from a genuine place,” a longtime friend of The Substance hitmaker claimed.

They went on to address that despite Oscar's buzz “Demi” is trying to be there for her former partner, “but” she “isn’t doing this for clicks or public relations.”

For those unversed, Demi Moore was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000 and shares three daughters wish ailing actor.