Photo: Megan Fox's self respect keeping her from reuniting with MGK: Report

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly done for good.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the actress is super focused on the health of her baby and is not going to get back together with MGK, the baby’s father, anytime soon.

Nonetheless, the source remarked, "She does believe he loves her.”

The insider went on to mention, “But his ego gets so out of control that he can't resist it when other women make eyes at him.”

“Worse yet, he denies he has a problem and doesn't believe he needs help,” they continued.

"... Truth is, Megan really isn't thinking she should take him back no matter how much he pleads," the spy confided.

Before conclusion, the insider maintained, "She has too much self-respect to put up with his lies."

In addition to this, another report of PEOPLE Magazine established that Fox and Kelly, who got engaged in January 2022, ended their relationship in November 2024, "tried to make things work for many years" adding that "It was exhausting for Megan."

"She's done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now. She lives alone and doesn't have much contact with MGK," the second insider noted.