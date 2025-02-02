Justin Baldoni launches new website with proofs against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni has dropped new information about his legal battle with Blake Lively.



The actor and director has released a website linking to two pages as he attests his innocence days after Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint.

Baldoni's version of events. The document claims to “[provide] a summarized account of the sequence of key events,” and is “intended to be read in conjunction”

The first button is titled “Amended Complaint” against New York Times article making accusations against Baldoni while the second title is called “Timeline of Relevant Events,.”

In the thread of messages shown as proof, there is also one chat in which Lively, while discussing a scene in 2023, wrote: “if you knew me longer (in person) longer you’d have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball busting will play. It’s my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth….”

In another message from Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni is told: "I’m excited for you to work together. I’m excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE. … I happen to adore you, Justin."

This comes as both Lively and Reynolds have obtained a gag order against Justin Baldoni’s lawyer.