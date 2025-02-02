Jennifer Lopez turns heads with her jaw-dropping look at pre-Grammys Gala

Jennifer Lopez turned heads at Clive Davis' prestigious Pre-Grammys Gala on Saturday, in a form-fitting gown.

The 55-year-old singer and actress showcased her style in an all-brown monochromatic ensemble, pairing the dress with a luxurious fur coat.

Ahead of the event, Lopez took to Instagram to flaunt her look, featuring a backless gown with a halter cowl neckline.

Moreover, she accessorized with diamond statement earrings, a tennis choker, and matching rings.

Source: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

While completing the look, she carried an ombré brown clutch and sported a sleek, polished updo.

According to Daily Mail, the superstar, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in 2024, appeared poised for a fresh start, embracing the night’s festivities with confidence.

At the gala, she was seen mingling with fellow industry icons, including Alicia Keys, J Balvin, and Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of The Recording Academy.

Additionally, she posed for glamorous snapshots, capturing the event’s celebratory spirit.

Furthermore, Lopez's presence at the event underscores her commitment to making 2025 her year, following a challenging period in her personal and professional life, as per the outlet’s reports,

It is worth mentioning that the multi-talented artist is currently working on a new Netflix project, Office Romance, alongside Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.