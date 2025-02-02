Prince Harry ‘blindsided' as Meghan Markle's secret plans get exposed

Prince Harry was left “blindsided” after Meghan Markle’s secret planned were exposed in a bombshell article published by Vanity Fair.

The article marked the five-year anniversary of Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down as senior working Royals in 2020.

An insider claimed in the piece that Meghan’s team allegedly explored a post-divorce tell-all book, which has fuelled speculation about their marriage.

While sources insisted the discussions were only theoretical, royal insiders claimed that Harry was blindsided by the rumours.

“Those close to the couple believe Harry was blindsided by the divorce book claim,” the insider told In Touch Weekly. “It’s completely out of left field.”

The insider said, “fans are left wondering: What’s real and what’s not?” after the article on Harry and Meghan was published.

Sources revealed to Vanity Fair that Harry and Meghan are still deeply in love and very much attracted to each other behind closed doors.

“Harry is definitely obsessed with Meghan,” the insider told In Touch Weekly, but these rumours “would give any husband cause to worry.”

“The constant questions about the state of their marriage are bound to take a toll,” they commented.