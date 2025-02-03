Joe Alwyn praises Guy Pearce's intense focus in 'The Brutalist'

Joe Alwyn has opened up about his experience working with Guy Pearce once again.

The actor, who previously collaborated with Pearce on Mary Queen of Scots in 2018, and the miniseries A Christmas Carol in 2019, described his experience on The Brutalist as “lovely.”

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Alwyn said, "I worked with Guy twice before on a couple of things. It was really nice seeing him and having him be my dad. That was lovely."

He went on to add that "Having that familiarity with another actor or director or someone in the crew always helps. I think it's a really interesting relationship between Harry and Harrison."

"It was amazing working with Guy again, and I've always noticed, the last two times as well, his level of focus and the way he interrogates the scene.”

Additionally, he gushed over Pearce, saying, “It's so impressive to watch. He picks everything apart in such a smart way, but then just throws it away in the doing of it."

The Brutalist, released on December 20, 2024, stars Joe Alwyn and Guy Pearce as a father and son duo.