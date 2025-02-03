 
Kate Middleton's surprising reaction to latest allegations against Meghan Markle

Royal expert reveals what Kate Middleton thinks of bombshell article against Meghan Markle

February 03, 2025

A royal expert has revealed what Kate Middleton thinks of Vanity Fair’s latest article detailing alleged bullying behaviour of Meghan Markle.

The article has challenged the Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 claim she made during Oprah Winfrey interview that Kate made her cry before her wedding to Prince Harry.

However, other reports suggested that the Princess of Wales was the one left in tears over Meghan’s mean behaviour.

Now, after reading alleged accounts of Meghan being a terrible boss to her employees, the insider said Kate wasn’t surprised by the revelations.

“Kate had tried her very best with Meghan and was blamed for making her cry. Now it seems a lot of people are coming out of the woodwork, and Kate can’t say that she is surprised by it all – none of the royal family can,” the insider told Closer Magazine.

They added that when “it comes to Meghan, Kate really has no ill-will towards her,” adding that Kate wishes both Harry and Megghan the best.

“And hopes that they can find a smoother way of living life outside of the royal family, which is, after all, what they have chosen to do,” they added.

