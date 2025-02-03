Shakira gives sneak peek into 48th birthday ahead of 2025 Grammys

Shakira is celebrating her 48th birthday at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The Colombian singer shared a glimpse on Saturday of what her 48th birthday will look like this year.

In the behind-the-scenes pictures taken by Nicolas Gerardin, the Grammy winner can be seen rehearsing for her performance at the award show.

The first photo showed her grabbing her hair and popping her hips while the second showed her pulling off another classic Shakira move on a rehearsal mat.

“I'm coming back to the GRAMMYs stage and on my birthday!” the singer wrote in the caption. “See you tomorrow night. #GRAMMYs.”

Besides Shakira, several other live performers have been lined up including Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, and Teddy Swims.

Shakira is also among some performers who have been nominated for an award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

The singer is up for best Latin pop album for her 12th studio album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Released in March 2024, the record—which translates to Women Don't Cry Anymore—marked her first album release in seven years.

However, this won't be Shakira's first Grammy as she previously earned best Latin pop album in 2018 for El Dorado and 2001 for Shakira - MTV Unplugged as well as a win for best Latin rock/alternative album in 2006 for Fijación Oral Vol. 1.