Emma Roberts debuts new 'sunrise red' look

Emma Roberts is embracing a new hair colour.

The actress, 33, debuted her new light red hair on Saturday via two cute selfies shared on Instagram.

"SUNRISE RED," she captioned the post and tagged hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri.

Robert kept her makeup natural and her attire black as she flaunted her new red locks.

The comment section filled up with admiration for her soft red tresses after the actress stayed with her blonde hair for years.

"um you look so good omg," a fellow redhead Madelaine Petsch wrote in the comments.

Some fans in the comment section also compared her to her aunt Julia Robert’s hair from the 1990s as one commented, “Level Aunt Julia unlocked” with a lovestruck emoji while another posted GIFs of Julia from the film Pretty Woman.

This isn't the first time Emma has gone redhead as she once embraced a similar head-turner colour from 2016 to 2017.

In fact, Emma has frequented several experiments over the years including hair colours like brunette, icy blonde, and strawberry blonde.