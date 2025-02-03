Justin Bieber steps into 'protective mode' for Hailey amid divorce talk

Justin Bieber has proved he loved his wife, Hailey Bieber, amid the divorce speculations surrounding the pair.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old singer was seen enjoying a day out with his wife and their baby, Jack Blues Bieber, in New York City after spending weeks fighting off split rumors.

In the viral images, the supermodel walks ahead of her husband as the Baby singer unclips their son's car seat. Justin uses a blanket to cover his newborn's face.

Judi James, a body language expert, has told The Mirror that Justin looked like he was trying his best to protect Hailey and Jack Blues.

"Justin and Hailey aren't fans of the more performative PDAs for the photographers out on the streets, but this looks very much like the couple appearing as a fond family unit," said Judi.

She continued, "Justin carrying his son's stroller with what looks like an air of very careful protectiveness while Hailey is in her signature role as being the one closest to the camera and seeming to be mildly protective to both her son and her husband."

A body language expert also shared that Justin looked tense during the outing, but this has nothing to do with the split rumors.

"Her expression is her usual demure one, but she seems to have an arm held out towards Justin, to link her with him and her baby son. Justin's blank facial expression could suggest tension but in fact that might be a natural response as he's navigating the baby cot here,” explained James.