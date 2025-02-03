Taylor Swift shockingly silences feud rumors with Billie Eilish

The global pop sensation, Taylor Swift, just put feud rumours with Billie Eilish to rest in the most unexpected way.

Swift, who was reportedly not on good terms with the 23-year-old singer, was at the 2025 Grammys red carpet on Sunday, February 2.

In a video obtained by Daily Mail, the 35-year-old singer, along with Margaret Qualley, can be seen “dancing to Eilish’s performance” during a break at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Both stars of the entertainment world were "gleefully dancing" to Eilish's 2024 song Birds of a Feather, standing near their seats.

For the unversed, Eilish and Swift’s "supposed beef" first surfaced in March 2024, when the Lovely crooner hammered singers who drop “multiple album cover variants."

At that time, Eilish quipped, “For some reason, it's very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging. Which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money and gets them more.”

She added, “I can't even express to you how wasteful it is. I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable.”

Notably, since the Gorgeous hitmaker has done that many times, fans considered this as an “indirect jab at Swift," which Eilish denied, per the same outlet.