 
Geo News

Miley Cyrus gets honest about having no 'desire' to tour

The 'Malibu' singer's last tour was the Bangerz Tour in 2014

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 16, 2025

Miley Cyrus shares why touring no longer excites her
Miley Cyrus shares why touring no longer excites her

Miley Cyrus is getting honest about having no plans to go on tour anytime soon.

In a recent chat with Good Morning America on July 15, the Flowers singer revealed that even though she can tour, she just doesn’t want to.

"I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunity to tour. I wish I had the desire but I don't," the Grammy-winning singer told the host.

The main reason Cyrus quoted is her concern over the effects of the tour on her mental health and overall well-being.

"There's artists like Prince that are not here today that lived such a high intensity lifestyle on the road,” she noted. “It's really hard to maintain sobriety on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life."

The Disney alum shared currently her first priority in her “mental wellness” is a top priority, and touring makes that difficult.

"You have so many thousands of people screaming at you so dopamine — you're feeling a lot of love — and then you totally crash at the end of the show,” she explained, adding, “You start thinking that one person loving you is not enough. It needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000."

Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez face their careers' biggest setback
Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez face their careers' biggest setback
Kelly Ripa's surprising confession about her kids' favorite memories
Kelly Ripa's surprising confession about her kids' favorite memories
Tish Cyrus recalls spoiling Miley Cyrus's birthday
Tish Cyrus recalls spoiling Miley Cyrus's birthday
Lupita Nyong'o breaks silence on painful condition affecting millions
Lupita Nyong'o breaks silence on painful condition affecting millions
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade marks son Elliot's milestone day
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade marks son Elliot's milestone day
Nicole Scherzinger makes rare comment on Liam Payne's final appearance on 'Building the Band'
Nicole Scherzinger makes rare comment on Liam Payne's final appearance on 'Building the Band'
'Squid Game' shut out of major award show
'Squid Game' shut out of major award show
Ed Sheeran over the moon in new post on social media video
Ed Sheeran over the moon in new post on social media