Miley Cyrus gets honest about having no 'desire' to tour

Miley Cyrus shares why touring no longer excites her

Miley Cyrus is getting honest about having no plans to go on tour anytime soon.

In a recent chat with Good Morning America on July 15, the Flowers singer revealed that even though she can tour, she just doesn’t want to.

"I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunity to tour. I wish I had the desire but I don't," the Grammy-winning singer told the host.

The main reason Cyrus quoted is her concern over the effects of the tour on her mental health and overall well-being.

"There's artists like Prince that are not here today that lived such a high intensity lifestyle on the road,” she noted. “It's really hard to maintain sobriety on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life."

The Disney alum shared currently her first priority in her “mental wellness” is a top priority, and touring makes that difficult.

"You have so many thousands of people screaming at you so dopamine — you're feeling a lot of love — and then you totally crash at the end of the show,” she explained, adding, “You start thinking that one person loving you is not enough. It needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000."