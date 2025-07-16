 
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade marks son Elliot's milestone day

The rapper's daughter welcomed her first child in March 2025

July 16, 2025

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade celebrates son Elliot's milestone day

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is celebrating her son Elliot's special day.

The 29-year-old influencer took to her Instagram account on Monday, July 14, to mark her son's 4-month birthday.

It is pertinent to mention that Hailie shares son Elliot Marshall McClintock with husband Evan McClintock.

In the candid post, shared to her Stories, Hailie gave a sweet nod to her rapper father.

In the photo the newly minted mom posted, the four-month-old can be seen wearing a onesie resembling his grandfather's superhero costume from his 2009 hit music video for the song, Without Me.

Hailie welcomed her son back in March 2025 and announced the news on her social media with a snap of the newborn posing with a sign that read, "Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25."

Moreover, the middle name of the little one, Marshall, is a sweet tribute to Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

