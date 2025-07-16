Kristen Bell gets bold shoutout from Dax Shepard after Emmy nomination

Dax Shepard celebrates Kristen Bell’s Emmy nomination with intimate photo

Dax Shepard paid an unconventional tribute to his wife Kristen Bell for her major achievement.

For those unversed, Kristen scored an Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series nomination at the 2025 Emmy Awards for her work in the Netflix series, Nobody Wants This.

Celebrating the actress’ big achievement, Dax took to his Instagram handle and posted a n*ked snap of Kristen.

In the shared image, the Frozen star can be seen posing in a downward dog position, wearing only a pair of bright blue socks.

“People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen,” Dax captioned the post.

“This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” added the Parenthood actor.

For those unversed, Dax and Kristen exchanged vows in October 2013. The couple shares two daughters - Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9.