Nicole Scherzinger makes rare comment on Liam Payne's final appearance on 'Building the Band'

Nicole Scherzinger reacts to Liam Payne’s last appearance on 'Building the Band'

Nicole Scherzinger has opened up about her mixed emotions over the Building the Band reality series that marks Liam Payne’s last project before his passing.

The 47-year-old singer serves as a mentor and judge on the Netflix show alongside Payne.

It is pertinent to mention that Payne tragically passed away at age 31 after falling from a balcony of a multistory building in Argentina in October 2024.

In a recent chat with Seth Meyers on his Late Night show, Scherzinger expressed that airing of the is "bittersweet" with Payne's absence.

"We're so proud of him. He had such an amazing time. We had so much fun doing the show together, and he's such a beautiful, kind soul and heart," she told Meyers

She went on to say, "We would have never continued, you know, shared the show unless we had his family's blessings. We're just really proud of him, and I'm excited for everyone to see Liam shine."

"It's really cool. We've come full circle, especially Liam and I from X Factor to One Direction, and he's walked this path so he's the perfect person to be able to help people in this way. And he loved it. He really believed in the bands and the show," she reflected.

For those unversed, the musical reality series Building the Band features musicians who form bands without seeing each other