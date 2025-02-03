 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's pal reveals how it feels to read bad press about duchess

Meghan Markle’s close friend has shared what she thinks of bad press the Duchess of Sussex gets

By
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2025

Meghan Markle's pal reveals how it feels to read bad press about duchess

Meghan Markle’s close friend Abigail Spencer is speaking in her favor again after the Duchess was brutally bashed in a Vanity Fair article.

Abigail, who also costarred with the Duchess of Sussex in Suits, opened up about the backlash while attending the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert last week.

"It’s very painful as a friend,” she said of reading the backlash against the Duchess.

"But she is the most glorious human being on the planet, and so we just have to get behind her and support her,” she said of Meghan.

Abigail is also featured in Meghan’s upcoming Netflix lifestyle series about cooking and gardening.

She said of the show: "What I love about it is, you know, Meghan is one of my best friends, and I feel like the whole world is going to see, like, an authentic, very cool, very lovely insight into who she actually is as a person.”

She added: "You’re also going to learn a lot! I’ve learned a lot from her myself."

With Love, Meghan, also features the Duchess’ husband Prince Harry, Mindy Kaling, Daniel Martin and many more celebrities. 

