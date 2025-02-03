David Tennant addresses rare condition he was born with after fans notice it

David Tennant recently celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary with wife Georgia

David Tennant has opened up about a rare disorder he was born with.

Tennant shared that he has six toes on one of his feet.

After fans on Reddit noticed the extra toe, David jokingly told Metro:” It’s sort of like a nubbin.”

The Doctor Who icon then talked about being asked to host the Bafta awards in 2025, saying, “It’s a lovely thing to be asked to do and it’s a huge privilege, and it’s very giddy-making. But I’ve sort of got a bit of a free pass, because nobody expects me to be any good at it.”

David Tennant gushed: “It was a slightly mad thing to be asked to do, not something I ever aspired to or imagined would come my way. When you’re standing on that stage looking out at all the most famous people in the world, you just think ‘How did I end up doing this?’”

This comes after the Harry Potter star celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary in December with wife Georgia. The couple took to Instagram to share a selfie to mark their anniversary. The duo tied the knot in 2011 and share five children.