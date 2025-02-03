 
Geo News

'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown breaks silence on Christine's bold divorce claims

The mother of six refuses to stay silent after one of Kody Brown's ex-wife's divorce statement shakes things up

By
News Desk
|

February 03, 2025

Kody Browns ex-wives discuss divorce
Kody Brown's ex-wives discuss divorce

The reality TV star, Jenelle Brown, recently shared her thoughts on Christine Brown’s perspective on divorce.

The latest episode of Sister Wives, which aired on Sunday, February 2, showed major developments in the Brown family as Janelle was seen leaving Flagstaff to start a new journey in North Carolina.

In the same episode, Christine discussed divorce and claimed that as per the rulings of their former church, a person is not declared “divorced” until they have “s*** with someone new.”

Disagreeing with the 52-year-old star of Sister Wives, the mother of six said, “I think that’s dogmatic. I’m like, whatever. I mean, that’s a dogma I used to hear, and I used to be like, ‘OK, whatever.’”

Christine went on to explain that she came across the church’s stance through Robyn Brown, the only remaining wife of Kody Brown.

However, Janelle disregarded the belief and stated that her marriage was about family, not “just s****.”

She clarified by noting, "We are raising children together as a family structure, not just a whole bunch of women who are sleeping with some guy."

Moving forward, Meri Brown also took part in the discussion and articulated her thoughts by giving a nod to Janelle’s perspective.

She quipped, “Until I have s**** with somebody, that means I’m still attached to Kody? I don’t think it means that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Meri, who tied the knot with Kody in 1990, annulled their marriage in their church.

Notably, they got a "release," which means they are divorced in their religious community, as the mother of one asked the church leaders to approve it, even though Kody did not agree at first.

