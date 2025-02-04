Prince Harry opted for ‘professional split' from Meghan for private reason

Prince Harry has taken special measures to realise his true calling amid professional split from Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex, who has been dragged into Hollywood by Meghan due to her love for glitz and glam, finds solace in charity work.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond tells Mirror: "I think Harry is happy to continue his family life in California but, hopefully, spend more of his time on his charity work into which I think he can pour his heart and soul.

"The commercial world is simply something he's not used to and, let's face it, his wife is probably better at it than he. No shame in that: he is a very wealthy man already and, in my opinion, can indeed carry out the kind of 'universal service' that he pointedly alluded to as he exited the official working Royal Family.

The expert adds: "I think it is an entirely legitimate way ahead for Meghan to concentrate on commercial activities and celebrity appearances, which she seems to very much enjoy, while Harry pursues the charitable work he is known for and where he can make such a difference.”

She notes: “This is a modern world, after all, and it really doesn't matter who is the chief breadwinner, as long as the family is happy and secure."