Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release new statement ahead of major appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new message as they are set to make joint appearance

February 04, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped a new statement as they are set to make a joint appearance at the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the message via their Archewell Foundation to mark the Black History Month.

The couple’s joint statement read, "At The Archewell Foundation, we celebrate the rich culture and contributions of those who have come before us throughout history.

"As we mark Black History Month, we encourage everyone to learn and reflect on the contributions of leaders, activists, and changemakers who have inspired progress,” Harry and Meghan added.

"Taking the time to appreciate stories, art, history, and culture not only honors the communities that have built these spaces, but also contributes to our collective wellbeing."

This comes after The Express confirmed that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would be accompanying the Duke on his trip to Canada for the Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan’s joint appearance would highlight the new PR strategy their communication firm has strategized amid rumours of their professional split due to solo appearance.

“There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family,” the insider said.

“It was important for the Sussexes to appear together at such a worthwhile event. The Invictus Games is a Sussex initiative and something they want their children to continue once they get older.”

