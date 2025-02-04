Blake Lively tries to 'keep her cool' amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni: Source

Blake Lively is reportedly trying to "keep her cool" amid an ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

An insider spilled to People magazine that the 37-year-old actress is "surprisingly calm and just tries to focus on family life."

"She's in constant contact with her team. She sees the whole lawsuit drama as a necessary bump, but she's not letting it take away from her main focus, which is her children," added the confidant.

For those unversed, Blake filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin in December for his unprofessional behavior on the set of the movie, It Ends with Us.

Justin later filed a $400 million lawsuit for defamation against the Gossip Girl star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicists.

On February 3, attorneys from both sides appeared at a pre-trial conference where Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, claimed that his client is "emotionally and financially devastated" by the legal battle.

According to the outlet, a trial for both of their lawsuits is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.