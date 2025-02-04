 
Geo News

Kate Middleton brother reacts as Prince Louis follows in mom's footsteps

Kensington Palace releases stunning photo of Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

February 04, 2025

Kate Middleton brother reacts as Prince Louis follows in moms footsteps
Kate Middleton brother reacts as Prince Louis follows in mom's footsteps

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has expressed his views as his nephew Prince Louis turned royal photographer.

Kensington Palace released a stunning photo of Kate Middleton on Instagram to mark World Cancer Day and disclosed that the picture was taken by her son Prince Louis.

The little prince took the image of Kate in Windsor last month.

The palace also shared Kate Middleton’s personal message, which reads “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C

“#WorldCancerDay”

According to BBC, this is the first photo taken by Prince Louis that has been shared on royal social media channels as he follows in the footsteps of his mother, who has been an enthusiastic photographer.

Fans and friends heaped praises on Prince Louis skills.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Such a beautiful picture and message. I absolutely love that Prince Louis was behind the camera! He has a talent for it like you.”

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton also praised Prince Louis for his skills by pressing the heart button on Instagram post.

The Weeknd makes shocking return to film industry for major project
The Weeknd makes shocking return to film industry for major project
Meghan Markle slammed for her ‘greed': ‘Instead try to humanize yourself'
Meghan Markle slammed for her ‘greed': ‘Instead try to humanize yourself'
Blake Lively tries to 'keep her cool' amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni: Source
Blake Lively tries to 'keep her cool' amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni: Source
Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about an impossible journey: 'Never thought possible'
Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about an impossible journey: 'Never thought possible'
Meghan Markle's former best friend shares heartbreaking news
Meghan Markle's former best friend shares heartbreaking news
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas speaks out on the Grammy awards
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas speaks out on the Grammy awards
King Charles wells up with tears as key Royal family member makes heartfelt pledge
King Charles wells up with tears as key Royal family member makes heartfelt pledge
Nikki Glaser breaks silence on her Golden Globes hosting future
Nikki Glaser breaks silence on her Golden Globes hosting future