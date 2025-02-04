Kate Middleton brother reacts as Prince Louis follows in mom's footsteps

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has expressed his views as his nephew Prince Louis turned royal photographer.

Kensington Palace released a stunning photo of Kate Middleton on Instagram to mark World Cancer Day and disclosed that the picture was taken by her son Prince Louis.

The little prince took the image of Kate in Windsor last month.

The palace also shared Kate Middleton’s personal message, which reads “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C

“#WorldCancerDay”

According to BBC, this is the first photo taken by Prince Louis that has been shared on royal social media channels as he follows in the footsteps of his mother, who has been an enthusiastic photographer.

Fans and friends heaped praises on Prince Louis skills.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Such a beautiful picture and message. I absolutely love that Prince Louis was behind the camera! He has a talent for it like you.”

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton also praised Prince Louis for his skills by pressing the heart button on Instagram post.