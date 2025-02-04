Kacey Musgraves opens up about her reaction to Beyoncé's win at Grammys

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves has addressed speculation that she appeared unimpressed as Beyoncé won Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The 36-year-old, who was nominated in the same category for her album Deeper Well, was accused by some viewers of having a displeased expression as Beyoncé accepted the award for Cowboy Carter.

Social media users quickly reacted, with one X user writing, “Is Kacey Musgraves mad that Beyoncé won? She sure looks it,” while another claimed, “Kacey Musgraves is MAAAAAAD.”

However, a representative for Musgraves dismissed the speculation, telling E! News, “It’s a sensationalistic false narrative meant to pit two talented female artists against each other. There was simply no scowl or expression made.”

According to Daily Mail, despite losing in the Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance categories, Musgraves took home a Grammy for Best Country Song with The Architect.

Moreover, Beyoncé, who made history with her win, also secured the prestigious Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter.

In her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude to country artists who embraced her work and encouraged artists to pursue their passions beyond genre limitations, as per the publication.