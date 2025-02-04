 
Patrick Mahomes stuns with shocking Taylor Swift confession

Patrick Mahomes leaves Super Bowl press conference buzzing with revelation about the 'Karma' crooner

News Desk
February 04, 2025

NFL star Patrick Mahomes had high praise for Taylor Swift, revealing that he owns some of her belongings.

On Monday, February 3, the 29-year-old quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs spoke at a Super Bowl press conference.

Singing praises of the 35-year-old pop sensation and calling her “the best,” Patrick shared that he has some of her merchandise, per PEOPLE.

He quipped, “Taylor Swift is the best.”

“I've got the top!” the NFL player further mentioned, speaking at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans before Sunday’s big game.

Notably, Patrick made these remarks about the Gorgeous singer after he shared in October 2024 that Taylor bakes with him and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their 3-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

On The Drive with Carrington Harrison, he was asked, “Has Taylor ever baked something for you? And what did she make you?”

The professional footballer replied by saying that Taylor “has never baked anything specifically for me. But she’s made different treats that have been around my house—muffins and doughnuts and stuff like that.”

“Sterling’s a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes. I’m not gonna say I don’t eat them,” Patrick added.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor Swift, who is also a friend of Brittany, is currently in a relationship with Patrick Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce.

