Reese Witherspoon embraces change amid Oliver Harmaan relationship: Source

Photo: Reese Witherspoon enjoys life to its core amid Oliver Harmaan relationship: Source

Reese Witherspoon has reportedly stepped into a new chapter of her life.

According to the latest findings of Star Magazine, Reese has become a new version of herself with Oliver and this new energy looks good on her.

“Dating Oliver has been such a refreshing change for her,” a source exclusively told the outlet, shedding light on the Legally Blonde star’s blossoming relationship with investor Oliver Haarmann.

As fans will be aware, the pair reportedly began seeing each other in summer 2024, nearly a year after Witherspoon finalized her divorce from longtime husband Jim Toth.

The Oscar-winning actress, shares son Tennessee, with Toth, and is also mom to Ava, and Deacon, from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

Photo: Reese Witherspoon with Ryan Phillipe and her kids

On the other hand, Oliver Haarmann was previously married to businesswoman Mala Gaonkar, with whom he shares two sons.

According to the insider, what sets Haarmann apart is his grounded, no-fuss approach to life, a welcome contrast to some of the Hollywood types Reese Witherspoon has encountered in the past.

“He is so much more normal than most men in the Hollywood ecosystem,” dished the source.

“He enjoys a good meal without talking about the carbs or calories, and he doesn’t obsess over appearances like a lot of the guys she’s dated.”

That relaxed energy is rubbing off on the actress in a big way.

“Her mindset has shifted,” revealed the insider.

“She’s pretty well lived on a diet since she was in her teens to keep up with the exacting standards of the industry. But she’s now shaking her head at that way of thinking and living,” they remarked in conclusion.