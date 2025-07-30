Brooke Hogan walks away from Hulk Hogan's estate battle

Brooke Hogan avoids inheritance fight after Hulk Hogan's death

Brooke Hogan while grieving over the loss of her father Hulk Hogan, has made it clear that she wants no part in the legal battle over his multi million-dollar estate.

According to sources, Brooke has requested to be removed from Hulk Hogan’s will.

“She didn’t trust a single person around him,” one insider told TMZ, “and she didn’t want to get caught up in a financial fight after he passed.”

Brooke, who was known to have a complicated relationship with her father in recent years, was reportedly driven by a desire to protect him, not profit from him.

“All Brooke ever wanted was to protect her dad from people she felt were taking advantage of him,” the source said.

Despite their disagreements, she ultimately respected Hulk’s choices, “She’s saddened he didn’t trust her to have his back,” the source added, “but at the end of the day, Brooke’s never been about the money—and she’s completely at peace with that.”

However, Brooke will get a modest sum from a life insurance trust that her father set up. Which she plans to use for her children’s future.

“She’s putting it toward her kids’ college funds,” the source confirmed.

It remains unclear who will inherit the bulk of Hulk Hogan’s estate, including his trademarks, intellectual property, and other assets.