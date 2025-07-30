Taron Egerton reveals why he took break from social media

Taron Egerton speaks out about negative impact of social media

Taron Egerton recently broke his silence over taking a break from social media.

During an appearance on the Tonight Show, the Hollywood actor candidly talked about the negative impact of social media on his mental health.

Revealing the reason for his temporary return to social media for his upcoming movie, She Rides Shotgun, he said, "I got back on to promote this movie."

"This movie is a bit of a little engine. It's harder to spread the word of a movie of this size," he added.

Sharing his plan to quit social media again, the Kingman actor explained, "I feel worse. I genuinely don't think it's good for your mental health. I will be hopping back off once the film is out. I think I'm better off without it."

Recalling stepping back from social media in 2023, he continued, “Sorry to end things on a grim note! I don’t think we talk about it enough.

"I just think scrolling through images where you see 10 people laughing, having the best time ever, in the space of 30 seconds, messes with your head.

“I worry about my sisters being teenagers, and the way they don’t question it. So, although I’ve kind of eaten my words and gotten back on to promote a film, I’m going to leave again because I think I’m better off without it,” he added.

She Rides Shotgun is set to release in cinemas on August 1, 2025.