Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan announces breakup with secret boyfriend

Keisha Buchanan parts ways with her secret boyfriend

Keisha Buchanan has called it quits with her secret boyfriend.

The Sugababes star confirmed her breakup with her mystery man in her new YouTube Vlog.

“I went through a breakup, and we actually were living together in Canada," she said. "So my ex boyfriend is Canadian, and it didn't work out, and that's very difficult to kind of navigate.'

“I went through a breakup. I never talk about my personal life, guys, but people don't know this, but I'm always in a relationship. I'm in very long relationships, whether it's six years, five years," added Keisha.

The 40-year-old singer revealed that she is single now and open to dating again.

“Unfortunately, my vulnerability and my open heart has led to, you know, maybe opening doors to people and things that could definitely destroy a person, or try to at least," she said.

"But I'm making decisions today that will allow me to enjoy things way more," continued Keisha. "Like, I don't really know what it is to be single."

"And for the first time, I am I've been single now for like I want to say like a good part of a year and a half. And this feels so weird because I don't know how to date," added the Too Lost In You hitmaker.