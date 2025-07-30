 
Kanye West's fans voice concerns after rapper's disturbing social media post

Kanye West's new social media post sparks concerns among his fans

July 30, 2025

Kanye West has shared a disturbing selfie on his social media handle after his wife Bianca Censori revealed that her Instagram account got hacked.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, the controversial rapper posted a chilling selfie of himself.

In the shared image, the Gold Digger hitmaker wears a perforated green mask with a hoodie thrown over his head.

Source: Kanye's Instagram account

Kanye's disturbing post sparked concerns among his fans, with one writing, “I really pray for Kanye to get some help. He’s not okay. He hasn’t been. Money and access mixed with grief, trauma and abandonment issues have completely destroyed his life.”

“#KanyeWest is definitely going through something mentally. the black community dismisses mental health constantly. this isn’t funny. he shows signs of being bipolar and having psychological issues. His mental health showing it’s true skin,” another one expressed concern.

“Kanye is having a break down and going through major disassociation. this isn’t funny. he isn’t crazy. his mental health is getting the best of him. he isn’t seeing that kim is trying to help him,” penned a third one.

Ye’s post comes just hours after Bianca revealed that her Instagram account was hacked.

“This account has been subject to recurring hacks,” the Australian beauty simply wrote. “Anything strange is not me.”

