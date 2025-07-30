Jeremy Renner shares exciting news with Marvel fans as actor hints at return

Jeremy Renner confident about MCU comeback

Jeremy Renner hinted at his potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and revealed that the fans of Hawkeye have a reason to be excited.

In a recent interview with Empire, the Wind River actor opened up about the possibility of reprising his role as Clint Barton, as he suggested that a second season of his Disney+ series is likely to hit screens.

“I’m always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character,” Renner told the outlet.

“I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2, and do other things. And I’m happy to do it,” he added

The actor, who has appeared in numerous Marvel films and headlined Hawkeye in 2021, added that he’s physically preparing for a return.

“My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights,” he joked.

Earlier this year, Renner revealed that a second season of Hawkeye hadn’t moved forward because Marvel offered him only half the salary of season one, a decision that may have contributed to the delay.

For those unversed, Hawkeye was released in 2021 and it revolves around Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, who is on the mission to return to his family for Christmas holidays.