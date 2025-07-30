Dean Cain makes major revelation about facing racism in Hollywood





Dean Cain addresses racism he faced during Superman run

Dean Cain recently opened up about the racism he faced during his run as Superman in the series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

In a candid interview with Variety, the star recalled a racist slur hurled at him shortly after he was cast as Superman.

“It was 1993 and I remember a fan going, ‘We wanted Superman, not Sushi Man,’” Cain said, referencing a comment made about his Japanese heritage.

For those unversed, Cain’s biological father was a Japanese American serviceman.

Despite the this remark, Cain said that he wasn’t offended, saying, “For the love of God, he’s a Kryptonian. He could be green. Does it matter."

Cain added, “They say I was the first Japanese American Superman. Henry Cavill was the first British Superman. Now David Corenswet is the first Jewish Man of Steel. Who cares?”

The actor also took aim at the direction of the current Superman film, particularly writer-director James Gunn’s framing of the story as one about immigration.

“We know Superman is an immigrant — he’s a freaking alien,” Cain said.

He lastly expressed his views saying, “But for me, Superman has always stood for ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’ They dropped that … I don’t think is a great idea.”