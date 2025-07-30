 
Geo News

Oprah Winfrey's response to tsunami threat revealed

Oprah Winfrey's decision comes as alarms sound of a tsunami in Hawaii

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 30, 2025

Oprah Winfrey lets public access private road amid tsunami
Oprah Winfrey lets public access private road amid tsunami

A large 8.8 magnitude quake in eastern Russia sparked a tsunami threat across the Pacific, including Hawaii. Oprah Winfrey, who owns land in Maui, an island in the US state, has opened her private road to the public.

Her spokesman stated that the move aims to help residents evacuate the area, which is under a storm warning.

"Oprah’s road is open to get Upcountry, according to the Maui Police Department," the statement read, pointing to the area on Haleakalā slopes, where its higher elevation will help the public escape the flood.

“As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA to ensure the road was opened,” the host's rep told CNN.

“Local law enforcement are currently on site helping residents through 50 cars at a time to ensure everyone’s safety. The road will remain open as long as necessary," the spokesperson noted.

AP reported that the earthquake is one of the strongest ever recorded, triggering waves of up to 5 feet that were registered across Hawaii.

Despite no significant damage, authorities are still warning people to avoid shorelines and move to safer areas.

Jamie Lee Curtiss gets candid on growing older in Hollywood
Jamie Lee Curtiss gets candid on growing older in Hollywood
Kanye West's fans voice concerns after rapper's disturbing social media post
Kanye West's fans voice concerns after rapper's disturbing social media post
Brooke Hogan walks away from Hulk Hogan's estate battle
Brooke Hogan walks away from Hulk Hogan's estate battle
Dean Cain makes major revelation about facing racism in Hollywood
Dean Cain makes major revelation about facing racism in Hollywood
Taron Egerton addresses rumors about playing James Bond
Taron Egerton addresses rumors about playing James Bond
Lindsay Lohan recalls life changing advice from Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan recalls life changing advice from Jamie Lee Curtis
Liam Neeson opens up about dating rumours with Pamela Anderson
Liam Neeson opens up about dating rumours with Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson's sons react to mom's new romance with Liam Neeson
Pamela Anderson's sons react to mom's new romance with Liam Neeson