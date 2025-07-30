Oprah Winfrey's response to tsunami threat revealed

Oprah Winfrey lets public access private road amid tsunami

A large 8.8 magnitude quake in eastern Russia sparked a tsunami threat across the Pacific, including Hawaii. Oprah Winfrey, who owns land in Maui, an island in the US state, has opened her private road to the public.



Her spokesman stated that the move aims to help residents evacuate the area, which is under a storm warning.

"Oprah’s road is open to get Upcountry, according to the Maui Police Department," the statement read, pointing to the area on Haleakalā slopes, where its higher elevation will help the public escape the flood.

“As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA to ensure the road was opened,” the host's rep told CNN.

“Local law enforcement are currently on site helping residents through 50 cars at a time to ensure everyone’s safety. The road will remain open as long as necessary," the spokesperson noted.

AP reported that the earthquake is one of the strongest ever recorded, triggering waves of up to 5 feet that were registered across Hawaii.

Despite no significant damage, authorities are still warning people to avoid shorelines and move to safer areas.