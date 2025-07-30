Madonna-doll designer Mario Paglino, Gianni Grossi die in tragic car accident

Madonna, Barbie-doll designers pass away in car crash

Barbie designers and unofficial Madonna-doll makers Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, well known for their Magia2000 creations, passed away in a tragic car accident in Italy over the weekend.

The duo longtime business and romantic partners were reportedly travelling near the border of Piedmont and Lombardy on Sunday when a driver entered the road travelling in the wrong direction, causing the deadly crash.

In a heartfelt tribute, toy giant Mattel, which is the parent company of Barbie, honoured Paglino and Grossi in a statement shared on Barbie’s official Instagram account.

“The Barbie team is heartbroken by the loss of Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, two treasured creators and Mattel collaborators who brought joy and artistry to the world of Barbie as Magia2000,” the statement read.

“As passionate and talented designers and lifelong collectors, their spirit and love for the brand turned every creation they touched into a masterpiece. Beyond their remarkable talent, they shared an energy that lit up every space they entered.”

Paglino and Grossi’s Magia2000 brand was famous for its beautifully designed custom dolls, which were popular among collectors and often inspired by pop culture icons, such as Madonna.