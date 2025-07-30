Jamie Lee Curtiss gets candid on growing older in Hollywood

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals how she feels at age 66

Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about how ageing has impacted her life and career in Hollywood.

During an interview with Page Six, the Hollywood actress candidly shared her perspective on the beauty of growing older.

"I am so much more beautiful now than I have ever been in my entire life," she admitted. "That's because I am living a truth that I feel very comfortable in."

Referring to her parents' struggle in the industry as they grow older, Curtis told the outlet, "I watched my parents lose the thing they loved. The thing they loved that gave them fame, attention, art, creativity, it was taken away because they aged out."

Jamie Lee Curtis with her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh

“There is a ticking clock for everybody. There’s a cliff for everybody. Every great actor, except Meryl Streep. No cliff for Meryl Streep. Other than that, everybody’s going to have a cliff,” the Freakier Friday actress noted.

Meanwhile, the 66-year-old actress reflected on how her friends’ careers are changing with their age.

Before concluding, she shared, “I have a lot of friends who don’t work anymore. And it’s really hard for them, and it’s hard for me because I feel their pain. I feel they’re missing it. So I’ve always been a little one foot in, one foot out.”

For those unversed, Jamie Lee Curtis’ parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, were famous in industry.

Her mother is famous for her role in Psycho, while her father starred in numerous movies including Sweet Smell of Success, and Some Like It Hot.