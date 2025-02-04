Prince Harry is risking King Charles' reputation with a diplomatic level threat?

Experts warn Prince Harry is risking a major disappointment for his father the King, one that has the possibility of becoming a diplomatic threat.

Freelance royal reporter, Richard Palmer made these comments in one of his pieces for iNews.

It all came to a head now that President Donald Trump had made it clear that, should Prince Harry be ousted for lying on his visa documents he “wouldn’t offer any help”.

And while the idea that Prince Harry’s records would even be made public, Mr Palmer warns, “As far-fetched as it sounds, in theory it could lead to Harry being deported from the US”.

He also added that if “the judge is persuaded by the foundation to overturn his earlier decision in September last year that Harry’s documents should remain private, and they show the fifth-in-line to the throne lied about his previous use of drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, magic mushrooms and ayahuasca, as recorded in his memoir Spare.”

However, while the expert admitted that the ‘if’ in this instance is quite big, it has the potential to become a major “diplomatic embarrassment” for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Not to mention, “It risks causing such awkwardness that it damages the longstanding friendship between the 76-year-old monarch and Trump, 78, and possibly along with it, Sir Keir Starmer’s hopes of using the US president’s admiration for the monarchy as a way of bolstering the special relationship and perhaps avoiding a trade war.”