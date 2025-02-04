 
Chrissy Teigen stuns with jaw-dropping transformation

John Legend's wife's daring transformation comes with a stylish surprise

By
News Desk
|

February 04, 2025

'Fries! The Movie' star stuns with jaw-dropping transformation

Chrissy Teigen, wife of music mogul John Legend, recently opted for a bold new look.

On Monday, February 3, the model, actress, and cookbook author shared a post on her Instagram Stories showing her new short bob.

The 39-year-old made a mirror selfie video of herself in a walk-in closet in which her bob was styled in loose waves.

In the video, Teigen can be seen wearing a black lace corset, a cropped black blazer, and flared black pants.

She also added a caption to the video that read, "Keeping it short!” tagging her glam team, “hairinel @krisstudden @alanavanderaa.”

Notably, this video came the next day of the 2025 Grammys red carpet, where the Good Burger 2 star flaunted her short bob.

At the star-studded night held on Sunday, February 2, the mother of four went to the event with her 46-year-old husband.

She was dolled up in a Christian Siriano gown, which had an asymmetrical neckline and special panels, with a corset and a flared skirt.

It is pertinent to mention that Chrissy Teigen's most recent public outing was when she attended the Grammys as John Legend was nominated for best children’s music album for My Favorite Dream.

