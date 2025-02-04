 
Geo News

Tom Holland gets secret nickname from Zendaya's family

Zendaya and Tom Holland spend time during family gathering in Oakland

By
Web Desk
|

February 04, 2025

Tom Holland gets secret nickname from Zendaya's family

Zendaya's family and friends have a special nickname for her fiance, Tom Holland.

The beloved Hollywood couple, who are reportedly engaged after dating for almost 9 years, attended a family gathering in Oakland over the weekend.

The videos from the event show Zendaya's inner circle calling Tom by a special nickname that perfectly matches his famous role.

In the clip shared on X (Formerly Twitter), a party guest asked Zendaya how to say "I love you" in sign language, and as she demonstrated the gesture, he turned camera to Tom and joked, "Oh, hold on, let me get Spider-Man."

Another video showed Tom smiling while holding a baby, with the caption, "The real Spider-Man. Facts."

The Marvel actor has been welcomed into Zendaya's family. Tom Holland's father Dominic Holland, previously revealed that he made sure to ask for Zendaya's father's blessing before proposing to her.

In a Patreon post, he wrote, “Tom, as you know by now, was incredibly well prepared” adding that he “gained permission to propose” the Dune actress.

Dame Anna Wintour takes off sunglasses to receive honour from King Charles
Dame Anna Wintour takes off sunglasses to receive honour from King Charles
Lily Allen hit with heartbreak as marriage to David Harbour ends
Lily Allen hit with heartbreak as marriage to David Harbour ends
Prince Harry's hidden dominance with Meghan Markle comes to light
Prince Harry's hidden dominance with Meghan Markle comes to light
Kanye West has 'proofs' that Bianca Censori beat Beyoncé, other Grammy winners
Kanye West has 'proofs' that Bianca Censori beat Beyoncé, other Grammy winners
Ariana Grande addresses criticism on her high-pitched voice
Ariana Grande addresses criticism on her high-pitched voice
Chrissy Teigen stuns with jaw-dropping transformation
Chrissy Teigen stuns with jaw-dropping transformation
'Black Panther' producer sets record straight on casting rumours
'Black Panther' producer sets record straight on casting rumours
Kanye West speaks out over claims he and Bianca 'were kicked out of Grammys'
Kanye West speaks out over claims he and Bianca 'were kicked out of Grammys'