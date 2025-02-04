Tom Holland gets secret nickname from Zendaya's family

Zendaya's family and friends have a special nickname for her fiance, Tom Holland.

The beloved Hollywood couple, who are reportedly engaged after dating for almost 9 years, attended a family gathering in Oakland over the weekend.

The videos from the event show Zendaya's inner circle calling Tom by a special nickname that perfectly matches his famous role.

In the clip shared on X (Formerly Twitter), a party guest asked Zendaya how to say "I love you" in sign language, and as she demonstrated the gesture, he turned camera to Tom and joked, "Oh, hold on, let me get Spider-Man."

Another video showed Tom smiling while holding a baby, with the caption, "The real Spider-Man. Facts."

The Marvel actor has been welcomed into Zendaya's family. Tom Holland's father Dominic Holland, previously revealed that he made sure to ask for Zendaya's father's blessing before proposing to her.

In a Patreon post, he wrote, “Tom, as you know by now, was incredibly well prepared” adding that he “gained permission to propose” the Dune actress.