Usher warns Kendrick Lamar ahead of his Super Bowl performance

Usher has shared his advice for Kendrick Lamar as the rap superstar prepares for his own turn on the NFL’s biggest stage.

The 46-year-old pop music star was on The Jennifer Hudson Show in an episode airing Tuesday, February 4.

Usher, who performed at last year’s Super Bowl halftime show, gave advice to this year’s performer, Kendrick Lamar.

“I haven’t had the chance to catch up with him and tell him, one, how excited I am. I’ve talked to everybody around ... I’ve talked to all the producers, his creative team,” the Good Good singer said.

He added, “The one thing I would say is savor the moment ‘cause you get obsessed in trying to build the best performance but you don’t realize that it’s really about enjoying it.”

“It might not be perfect, everything may not go exactly the way it’s supposed to but if you are in your mind and like stuck trying to make something perfect you’re not going to look up and smell the flowers,” Usher noted.

He continued, “And realize, ‘Wait a minute, I’m here and I get a chance to have this moment and I’m not going to get it again, I’m not going to get this moment back.’ So my encouragement to him is to really be present and I hope that he uses the moment well.”

“I’m just hoping he really maximizes that moment,” the R&B icon concluded.

For the unversed, Usher also performed at the Super Bowl in 2011 during the Black Eyed Peas’ show in Arlington, Texas.

It is pertinent to mention that Kendrick Lamar will perform at this year’s Super Bowl on February 9.