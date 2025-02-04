Bindi Irwin reflects on her father Steve's death

Steve Irwin's daughter reflects on his death

Bindi Irwin recently got candid and reflected on the lasting pain of losing her father, Steve Irwin.

Appearing on the A Life of Greatness podcast on Monday, February 3, the 26-year-old TV personality shared her grief of losing her dad, Steve.

Bindi quipped, “Grief is a very funny thing where it changes over time. But I remember when I was little and dad had just died and every adult I saw would say to me, ‘Time heals all wounds’ and I remember thinking, ‘what in the heck does that mean?’”

The conservationist added, “…Now, at 26, that information is wrong. Time changes your grief, time changes your perspective, but I know first hand that the grief and sadness and the feelings of loss from losing dad. That feeling is just a part of me, its like a scar on your heart."

She went on to recall that “as an 8-year-old, I just remember thinking, ‘why do people keep telling me that one day I might forget about him?’ It actually made me a little bit scared because I thought, in time, am I just going to forget about him?"

Bindi admitted that since her father died, the way she feels about his absence “has changed,” saying, “So instead of only feeling devastation, I’m now able to feel love and light and warmth too as I remember the times we had with him.”

“I feel the greatest sense of wanting to make him proud and carry on his work and make sure his legacy lives on.”

"None of us were prepared for losing Dad; none of us were prepared for the outpouring that came after he was gone. It was unbelievable,” the star of Bindi in the Jungle mentioned.

For the unversed, Steve, who is also the father of Robert Irwin, embraced death at age 44 on September 4, 2006.

He succumbed to the stingray’s attack while snorkelling and filming in the Batt Reef off the coast of Australia.