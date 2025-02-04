Real reason Jeremy Allen White is 'struggling to keep a grip on things'

Jeremy Allen White's absence from the spotlight has been explained by a friend

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is reportedly struggling to deal with fame and avoiding the spotlight in his daily life.

Jeremy’s absence was noticed at the Golden Globes this year, where he won the the Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy award the third consecutive time for his role in The Bear.

A close friend of the actor told Life & Style, “I’m not claiming to be inside Jeremy’s head but I do know the guy. I admire the hell out of him, and the more famous he gets, the more I, and everybody who knows him, see him struggling to keep a grip on things and even just do the bare minimum socially.”

The Shameless alum is preparing for his next big film, the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

“If he heads in that Marlon Brando direction, and shuts himself off from the world almost entirely, well, that’s his right and people totally get why he would do something like that,” the pal continued.

The friend went on to note Jeremy “loves acting,” noting that “he’s found the most success when he pushes himself physically to the absolute limits – and beyond.”

“He did that as a young cast member on Shameless, he does that on The Bear because he needs his body to look a certain way in his famous white t-shirt on that show, and he did it on The Iron Claw to look like a 100 percent convincing retro wrestler.”

“I’m sure he’s doing that now as he works on his Bruce Springsteen movie, but please understand that he has totally shut himself off from the world to make that film and you’re starting to see this pattern of him radically pulling back from all the attention he’s getting,” the mole added.

“He’s constantly getting amazing offers, but he’s letting his team manage all that and the other trappings of fame have zero appeal to him – the crazy part is, that’s only going to make him more famous,” said the insider, concluding their remarks about Jeremy Allen White.