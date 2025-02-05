Ariana Grande makes shocking confession about her pop stardom

The Wicked star Ariana Grande has made a surprising revelation about her stardom.

During an episode of the Smartless podcast, the singer and actress admitted that she can't recall certain moments from her early years as a pop star.

"I'm missing a couple of years. I'm super serious from that time. I'm literally missing a few years," the 7 Rings hitmaker revealed when actor Will Aenett talked about a decade-old appearance they shared.

Grande, who released her debut album when she was 19, reflected on her sudden rise in the industry.

She said, "I just never expected it to kind of take over the way that it sort of did in a beautiful way. I just think that there was no way to kind of prepare for that."

Before becoming a pop star, Grande revealed she envisioned a career in theater. "I am a theater nerd through and through. And, you know, this very insane journey with music kind of took over my life for a very long time. And, it was extraordinary but very challenging."

She recalled, "It was just crazy because, when I was younger, especially after doing 13 on Broadway, I was kind of like, How cool? I get to be a part of the theater community. I can't wait to be the understudy for the Thoroughly Modern Millie revival, and maybe be in the ensemble on the days when I'm not being the swing."

"And then I'll do music on the side, and hopefully someone will listen to it, and that can be like a little side thing, and hopefully, someone will be into it," Ariana Grande added.