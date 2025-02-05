Photo: Jeremy Allen White loses interest in amazing offers: Source

Jeremy Allen White is reportedly pulling back from all the spotlight he has been receiving lately.

The actor recently sparked concerned when he was nowhere to be found while he was being conferred with the Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy award at this year’s Golden Globes.

For those unversed, Jeremy Allen White has been receiving this honour for the last three years.

However, a source recently explained to Life & Style that he has been working “on his Bruce Springsteen movie,” and therefore will remain “socially” absent for a while.

Moreover, the insider claimed that Jeremy shuts the world out whenever he gets excessive attention and this year he is repeating that cycle.

“He’s constantly getting amazing offers,” the source informed the outlet.

They revealed, “But he’s letting his team manage all that and the other trappings of fame have zero appeal to him.”

In conclusion, the source remarked, “The crazy part is, that’s only going to make him more famous.”