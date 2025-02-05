How Prince Harry tries to feel ‘safe' in public? Expert reveals

Prince Harry has shown signs of anxiety in the presence of Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex, who is often spotted holding Meghan by her elbow and guiding her when they are together, showcases that he is anxious.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman says: "The prince's hand reaches out to hold on to his wife's elbow even when he's acknowledging other people. This tells us that the move isn't a conscious decision on his part, rather an instinctive move which makes him feel safe."

The expert adds: "It's a very subtle dominant gesture, as it isn't aggressive or flashy, but walking ahead is still domineering because it doesn't leave the other person much choice; they have got to fall behind."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.